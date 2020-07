Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking garage

A lovely one-story home in a desirable Allen school district with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, one study or 2nd living area with a formal dining area. House has open floor plan with brand new installed laminate floor as you can see by viewing photos, kitchen overlooks family room, arge breakfast bar. Tile floor entry. Backyard offers a beautiful cedar pergola. Split bedrooms. A MUST SEE! Will go fast.