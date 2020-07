Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained 4 bedroom home with beautiful laminate floors in entry, formal living, formal dining, family room and bedroom 4 (could be study). Master bedroom and bedrooms 2 and 3 have nice carpet. Dual sinks and separate shower and tub in master bath. Good sized master closet. Granite counter tops and ss range, microwave and dishwasher. White refigerator provided. Finished 2 car garage. Nice sized backyard with wood fence.