1818 Glenville Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool fireplace game room

AVAL MARCH 1 - Large corner lot, 4 bedroom,3.1 bath home with large game room, Kitchen is open to living room and very large with multiple areas of counter space including butler's pantry and two pantries. Three living areas offer plenty of indoor room for family or guests. Master bedroom on first floor, three bedrooms, game room with 2 full bath upstairs. Well-established neighborhood with pool and parks and walking trails. Backyard offers plenty of room for play. Dish washer & cooktop (2016), HWH replaced 2015. Carpet and paint (2017). Refrigerators, washer and dryer stays with the property. Within minutes of Watters Creek, Village of Allen shops and Allen Outlet Mall. PISD schools, 75 ,121 & toll road.