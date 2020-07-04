All apartments in Allen
Last updated March 13 2020 at 1:49 AM

1818 Glenville Drive

1818 Glenville Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1818 Glenville Drive, Allen, TX 75013
Suncreek

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
AVAL MARCH 1 - Large corner lot, 4 bedroom,3.1 bath home with large game room, Kitchen is open to living room and very large with multiple areas of counter space including butler's pantry and two pantries. Three living areas offer plenty of indoor room for family or guests. Master bedroom on first floor, three bedrooms, game room with 2 full bath upstairs. Well-established neighborhood with pool and parks and walking trails. Backyard offers plenty of room for play. Dish washer & cooktop (2016), HWH replaced 2015. Carpet and paint (2017). Refrigerators, washer and dryer stays with the property. Within minutes of Watters Creek, Village of Allen shops and Allen Outlet Mall. PISD schools, 75 ,121 & toll road.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1818 Glenville Drive have any available units?
1818 Glenville Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1818 Glenville Drive have?
Some of 1818 Glenville Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1818 Glenville Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1818 Glenville Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1818 Glenville Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1818 Glenville Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1818 Glenville Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1818 Glenville Drive offers parking.
Does 1818 Glenville Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1818 Glenville Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1818 Glenville Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1818 Glenville Drive has a pool.
Does 1818 Glenville Drive have accessible units?
No, 1818 Glenville Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1818 Glenville Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1818 Glenville Drive has units with dishwashers.

