All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 1813 Port Isabel Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
1813 Port Isabel Drive
Last updated March 7 2020 at 3:27 AM

1813 Port Isabel Drive

1813 Port Isabel Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1813 Port Isabel Drive, Allen, TX 75013
Twin Creeks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Furnished Furniture will be stay in the house. Gorgeous 5 bedroom home in Twin Creeks community and Allen ISD. Most popular floor plan with two-story high ceiling. In-law suite downstairs. Study off downstairs spacious Master. Island Kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances. Upstairs is perfect for kids or guests w 3 bdrms, jack & Jill bath, game room w built ins, Wired media. Walking to the school and park. SS Refrigerator in Kitchen, washer & dryer are provided in the utility room. Quick access highway 121.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1813 Port Isabel Drive have any available units?
1813 Port Isabel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1813 Port Isabel Drive have?
Some of 1813 Port Isabel Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1813 Port Isabel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1813 Port Isabel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1813 Port Isabel Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1813 Port Isabel Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1813 Port Isabel Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1813 Port Isabel Drive offers parking.
Does 1813 Port Isabel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1813 Port Isabel Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1813 Port Isabel Drive have a pool?
No, 1813 Port Isabel Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1813 Port Isabel Drive have accessible units?
No, 1813 Port Isabel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1813 Port Isabel Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1813 Port Isabel Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd
Allen, TX 75013
Lofts at Watters Creek
935 Garden Park Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Maple Trail
315 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Citron Allen Station
1400 Andrews Parkway
Allen, TX 75002
Trails at Creekside
1300 N Custer Rd
Allen, TX 75071
Settler's Gate
1420 W McDermott Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Benton Pointe
205 Benton Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Wyndsor Court
301 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary