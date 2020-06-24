1813 Port Isabel Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Furnished Furniture will be stay in the house. Gorgeous 5 bedroom home in Twin Creeks community and Allen ISD. Most popular floor plan with two-story high ceiling. In-law suite downstairs. Study off downstairs spacious Master. Island Kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances. Upstairs is perfect for kids or guests w 3 bdrms, jack & Jill bath, game room w built ins, Wired media. Walking to the school and park. SS Refrigerator in Kitchen, washer & dryer are provided in the utility room. Quick access highway 121.