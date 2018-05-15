All apartments in Allen
Last updated May 31 2020 at 11:07 AM

1805 Sanderlain Lane

1805 Sanderlain Lane
Location

1805 Sanderlain Lane, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely Home with wrought iron walk up entry! This immaculate 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home has a beautiful open floor plan with wood flooring throughout main living areas. Designer kitchen with stainless steel appliances and refrigerator! Includes a personal built in study desk just outside of kitchen. Secluded large master suite on opposite side of home that features a garden tub and separate shower. A true beauty!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1805 Sanderlain Lane have any available units?
1805 Sanderlain Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1805 Sanderlain Lane have?
Some of 1805 Sanderlain Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1805 Sanderlain Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1805 Sanderlain Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1805 Sanderlain Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1805 Sanderlain Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1805 Sanderlain Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1805 Sanderlain Lane offers parking.
Does 1805 Sanderlain Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1805 Sanderlain Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1805 Sanderlain Lane have a pool?
No, 1805 Sanderlain Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1805 Sanderlain Lane have accessible units?
No, 1805 Sanderlain Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1805 Sanderlain Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1805 Sanderlain Lane has units with dishwashers.

