1805 Sanderlain Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely Home with wrought iron walk up entry! This immaculate 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home has a beautiful open floor plan with wood flooring throughout main living areas. Designer kitchen with stainless steel appliances and refrigerator! Includes a personal built in study desk just outside of kitchen. Secluded large master suite on opposite side of home that features a garden tub and separate shower. A true beauty!!