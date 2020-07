1803 Downing Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking playground garage guest suite

BEAUTIFULLY LAID OUT GARDEN HOME WITHIN ALLEN ISD. SUPERB FLOOR PLAN BOASTS GUEST SUITE AND PRIVATE MASTER RETREAT DOWNSTAIRS, OPEN KITCHEN AND LIVING ROOM WITH COZY GAS FIREPLACE AND FORMAL DINING! UPSTAIRS HAS SPACIOUS GAME ROOM AND 2 ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS! GRANITE COUNTERS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES IN KITCHEN WITH WOOD FLOORS IN LIVING AREA! GREAT CORNER LOT OFFERS AMPLE BACKYARD SPACE. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED TO HWY 121 AND 75 NEAR EXCHANGE & ALMA, LOCAL SCHOOLS, COMMUNITY PLAYGROUND, TRAILS AND MORE TO EXPERIENCE!