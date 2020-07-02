All apartments in Allen
Last updated March 1 2020 at 4:32 AM

1727 Shawnee Trail

1727 Shawnee Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1727 Shawnee Trail, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Superb location! Ready for immediate move-in. Easy access to Hwys 75 & 121, shopping, dining and entertaining (Allen Premium Outlet Mall, Fairview Town Center), Whole Food Market. Updated 1-story house in a quiet neighborhood w. exemplary Allen ISD schools. 1-2 min. walk to lush 12 acre park with walking-jogging trails and beautiful pond. Over-sized kitchen with natural stone counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and big island. New dishwasher coming. Master bathroom has walk-in shower and two separate sinks. All public schools are nearby: 10 min. walk to top rated elementary school, 2.2 miles to middle school, 2.4 miles to the one and only Allen High School. Do not miss this gem, it will not stay long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1727 Shawnee Trail have any available units?
1727 Shawnee Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1727 Shawnee Trail have?
Some of 1727 Shawnee Trail's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1727 Shawnee Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1727 Shawnee Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1727 Shawnee Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1727 Shawnee Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1727 Shawnee Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1727 Shawnee Trail offers parking.
Does 1727 Shawnee Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1727 Shawnee Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1727 Shawnee Trail have a pool?
No, 1727 Shawnee Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1727 Shawnee Trail have accessible units?
No, 1727 Shawnee Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1727 Shawnee Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1727 Shawnee Trail has units with dishwashers.

