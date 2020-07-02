1727 Shawnee Trail

Amenities

Superb location! Ready for immediate move-in. Easy access to Hwys 75 & 121, shopping, dining and entertaining (Allen Premium Outlet Mall, Fairview Town Center), Whole Food Market. Updated 1-story house in a quiet neighborhood w. exemplary Allen ISD schools. 1-2 min. walk to lush 12 acre park with walking-jogging trails and beautiful pond. Over-sized kitchen with natural stone counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and big island. New dishwasher coming. Master bathroom has walk-in shower and two separate sinks. All public schools are nearby: 10 min. walk to top rated elementary school, 2.2 miles to middle school, 2.4 miles to the one and only Allen High School. Do not miss this gem, it will not stay long.