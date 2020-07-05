Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

This recently updated 4-4-3 home located in Allen, TX is move in ready. Living room features wood flooring & a beautiful fireplace with granite and wooden mantle. Kitchen features richly stained cabinets, neutral colored granite counters, large pantry and office space. Spacious master bedroom with wood floors, ceiling fan and fireplace. The master bathroom features dual single sink vanities, garden tub, separate shower and large walk in closet. Home Has plenty of entertaining space with formal living, dining room, game room and media room. Home sit on a large over sized lot and within walking distance to Lovejoy Elementary school Call today to schedule a showing! For FAQ's and online application visit www.specializeddallas.com



https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/1715-knoll-ct



Garrett George, Leasing Agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195