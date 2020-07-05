All apartments in Allen
Last updated April 25 2019 at 1:50 PM

1715 Knoll Ct

1715 Knoll Court · No Longer Available
Location

1715 Knoll Court, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
This recently updated 4-4-3 home located in Allen, TX is move in ready. Living room features wood flooring & a beautiful fireplace with granite and wooden mantle. Kitchen features richly stained cabinets, neutral colored granite counters, large pantry and office space. Spacious master bedroom with wood floors, ceiling fan and fireplace. The master bathroom features dual single sink vanities, garden tub, separate shower and large walk in closet. Home Has plenty of entertaining space with formal living, dining room, game room and media room. Home sit on a large over sized lot and within walking distance to Lovejoy Elementary school Call today to schedule a showing! For FAQ's and online application visit www.specializeddallas.com

https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/1715-knoll-ct

Garrett George, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1715 Knoll Ct have any available units?
1715 Knoll Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1715 Knoll Ct have?
Some of 1715 Knoll Ct's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1715 Knoll Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1715 Knoll Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1715 Knoll Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1715 Knoll Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1715 Knoll Ct offer parking?
No, 1715 Knoll Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1715 Knoll Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1715 Knoll Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1715 Knoll Ct have a pool?
No, 1715 Knoll Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1715 Knoll Ct have accessible units?
No, 1715 Knoll Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1715 Knoll Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1715 Knoll Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

