Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking media room

LOVEJOY ISD! 4 BR, 3BA home features a great open floor plan perfect for family living and entertaining. 2 BR down and 2 BR up. The entire home has a light, bright feel. Features include jetted tub in the master with large walk-in closet, iron stair railing, huge upstairs game room or media room pre-wired for surround sound, and walk in attic with floored storage area.