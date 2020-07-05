1707 Balboa Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

A beautiful remodel 4-2-2 corner lot home in ALLEN! New roof 2019 and new fences 2019. A wide open floor plan at foyer lead to high ceiling living areas full upgrades new wood floor in living areas and bedrooms. Upgrade new gas stove with 5 burners and convection oven. New microwave. Island counter top kitchen with walk in pantry. Ceiling fans are in all bedrooms. Nice and quiet neighborhood. Security, upgrade sprinkler system with all new Weathermatic valves and rain sensor. Upgrade new augustine grass. A walking distance to neighborhood park with jogging and biking trail to Celebration park.