Last updated November 18 2019 at 5:34 AM

1707 Balboa Lane

Location

1707 Balboa Lane, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
A beautiful remodel 4-2-2 corner lot home in ALLEN! New roof 2019 and new fences 2019. A wide open floor plan at foyer lead to high ceiling living areas full upgrades new wood floor in living areas and bedrooms. Upgrade new gas stove with 5 burners and convection oven. New microwave. Island counter top kitchen with walk in pantry. Ceiling fans are in all bedrooms. Nice and quiet neighborhood. Security, upgrade sprinkler system with all new Weathermatic valves and rain sensor. Upgrade new augustine grass. A walking distance to neighborhood park with jogging and biking trail to Celebration park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1707 Balboa Lane have any available units?
1707 Balboa Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1707 Balboa Lane have?
Some of 1707 Balboa Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1707 Balboa Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1707 Balboa Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1707 Balboa Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1707 Balboa Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1707 Balboa Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1707 Balboa Lane offers parking.
Does 1707 Balboa Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1707 Balboa Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1707 Balboa Lane have a pool?
No, 1707 Balboa Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1707 Balboa Lane have accessible units?
No, 1707 Balboa Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1707 Balboa Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1707 Balboa Lane has units with dishwashers.

