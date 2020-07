Amenities

MOVE IN READY. Very nice updated 4 bedroom home in a great Allen neighborhood. Great split bedroom floor plan with open living, dining and kitchen. Separate study. NEW Laminate wood floors, NEW granite and countertops, formal dining and main living area. Stainless Steel appliances, updated lights, brushed nickel door hardware, & fresh paint inside. Great location, just down the street from school and close to parks & shopping.