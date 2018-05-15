All apartments in Allen
Last updated August 12 2019 at 6:43 AM

1705 Bur Oak Drive

1705 Bur Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1705 Bur Oak Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Wonderful family home conveniently located in the heart of Allen just miles from Collin College and The Oak Point Park & Nature Preserve. Close to shopping and dining, including the Allen Premium Outlets and Watters Creek Shopping Center. Easy access to major highways and tollways. The large kitchen is great for gatherings with plenty of counter space for all of your cooking and entertaining needs. Features a large backyard with a hot tub, perfect for relaxation after a long day and an 8ft privacy fence. The large master bedroom offers excellent natural light & master bath features a lovely garden tub, separate shower, a huge walk-in closet and Jack and Jill sinks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1705 Bur Oak Drive have any available units?
1705 Bur Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1705 Bur Oak Drive have?
Some of 1705 Bur Oak Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1705 Bur Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1705 Bur Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1705 Bur Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1705 Bur Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1705 Bur Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1705 Bur Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 1705 Bur Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1705 Bur Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1705 Bur Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 1705 Bur Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1705 Bur Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 1705 Bur Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1705 Bur Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1705 Bur Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.

