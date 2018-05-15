1705 Bur Oak Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Wonderful family home conveniently located in the heart of Allen just miles from Collin College and The Oak Point Park & Nature Preserve. Close to shopping and dining, including the Allen Premium Outlets and Watters Creek Shopping Center. Easy access to major highways and tollways. The large kitchen is great for gatherings with plenty of counter space for all of your cooking and entertaining needs. Features a large backyard with a hot tub, perfect for relaxation after a long day and an 8ft privacy fence. The large master bedroom offers excellent natural light & master bath features a lovely garden tub, separate shower, a huge walk-in closet and Jack and Jill sinks.