Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Like new, very spacious with higher ceilings, move in ready house!

Upgraded stainless steel appliances. Fresh interior and Exterior Paint. Beautiful granite countertops and wonderful tile floors .New Board on Board Fence with two gates. This home is squeaky clean !

New Refrigerator included. HOA paid by home owner.