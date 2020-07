Amenities

Beautiful 2 story Townhome with corner lot features 3 bedrooms, 3 baths & two car garage in Plano ISD. Bright floor plan features wood floors in main living areas, neutral paint color. One bedroom with full bath is down. Master bedroom, game room and one bedroom are upstairs. Includes Granite counter tops, Stainless steel appliances. 5 min to 75 and easy access to shopping. Owner pays HOA dues. House will be deep cleaned before the tenant moves in.