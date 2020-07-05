All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 1627 Collin Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
1627 Collin Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

1627 Collin Drive

1627 Collin Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1627 Collin Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
All bedrooms are on the 2nd floor. Very nice open area on the first floor. Prefect for small family easy to maintain. Good location with this price in Allen city close by 75. Cute little house for your family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1627 Collin Drive have any available units?
1627 Collin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
Is 1627 Collin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1627 Collin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1627 Collin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1627 Collin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1627 Collin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1627 Collin Drive offers parking.
Does 1627 Collin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1627 Collin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1627 Collin Drive have a pool?
No, 1627 Collin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1627 Collin Drive have accessible units?
No, 1627 Collin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1627 Collin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1627 Collin Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1627 Collin Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1627 Collin Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lofts at Watters Creek
935 Garden Park Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Trails at Creekside
1300 N Custer Rd
Allen, TX 75071
301 Greenville
301 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Cortland Watters Creek
270 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013
Wyndsor Court
301 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Hidden Creek
300 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary