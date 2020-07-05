All bedrooms are on the 2nd floor. Very nice open area on the first floor. Prefect for small family easy to maintain. Good location with this price in Allen city close by 75. Cute little house for your family.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1627 Collin Drive have any available units?
1627 Collin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
Is 1627 Collin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1627 Collin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.