Last updated May 30 2019 at 2:10 AM

1610 Summerfield Drive

1610 Summerfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1610 Summerfield Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home in sought after Allen ISD is ideal for entertaining friends and family. The backyard patterned concrete patio is also ideal for entertaining friends with the private backyard with 8' Board on Board fence. The nail down hardwood floors in the family room, granite counter tops in the kitchen and stainless appliance offer an elegant feel to the home. A spacious master bedroom allows for a nice area to retreat to at the end of the day. A few of the recent updates inc the roof, fence fresh paint, carpet through out and AC unit. Bring your pickiest clients to this home as it shows great.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1610 Summerfield Drive have any available units?
1610 Summerfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1610 Summerfield Drive have?
Some of 1610 Summerfield Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1610 Summerfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1610 Summerfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1610 Summerfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1610 Summerfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1610 Summerfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1610 Summerfield Drive offers parking.
Does 1610 Summerfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1610 Summerfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1610 Summerfield Drive have a pool?
No, 1610 Summerfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1610 Summerfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 1610 Summerfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1610 Summerfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1610 Summerfield Drive has units with dishwashers.

