1610 Summerfield Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home in sought after Allen ISD is ideal for entertaining friends and family. The backyard patterned concrete patio is also ideal for entertaining friends with the private backyard with 8' Board on Board fence. The nail down hardwood floors in the family room, granite counter tops in the kitchen and stainless appliance offer an elegant feel to the home. A spacious master bedroom allows for a nice area to retreat to at the end of the day. A few of the recent updates inc the roof, fence fresh paint, carpet through out and AC unit. Bring your pickiest clients to this home as it shows great.