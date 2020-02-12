All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 1605 Sul Ross Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
1605 Sul Ross Drive
Last updated June 8 2019 at 10:15 PM

1605 Sul Ross Drive

1605 Sul Ross Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1605 Sul Ross Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
Location! Location! Well Maintained 4 bedroom 3 bath 2 story home with an inviting floor plan in Allen ISD for immediate move in. Close to all amenities-Shopping, dining, entertainment and minutes away from Hwy 75 and Hwy 121. Master, Guest bedroom and study conveniently located downstairs with 2 more bedrooms and a game room upstairs. spacious family room opens up to kitchen with granite counters with a walk in pantry. Separate dining and breakfast area complete with stainless steel appliance and gas cook top. Home features Brand new fence, roof and Air conditioner, water softener and Nest thermostat. In built speakers in family and game room. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1605 Sul Ross Drive have any available units?
1605 Sul Ross Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1605 Sul Ross Drive have?
Some of 1605 Sul Ross Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1605 Sul Ross Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1605 Sul Ross Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1605 Sul Ross Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1605 Sul Ross Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1605 Sul Ross Drive offer parking?
No, 1605 Sul Ross Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1605 Sul Ross Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1605 Sul Ross Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1605 Sul Ross Drive have a pool?
No, 1605 Sul Ross Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1605 Sul Ross Drive have accessible units?
No, 1605 Sul Ross Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1605 Sul Ross Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1605 Sul Ross Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd
Allen, TX 75013
Lofts at Watters Creek
935 Garden Park Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Maple Trail
315 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Benton Pointe
205 Benton Dr
Allen, TX 75013
301 Greenville
301 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Cortland Watters Creek
270 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013
Wyndsor Court
301 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary