1605 Sul Ross Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave stainless steel Property Amenities game room

Location! Location! Well Maintained 4 bedroom 3 bath 2 story home with an inviting floor plan in Allen ISD for immediate move in. Close to all amenities-Shopping, dining, entertainment and minutes away from Hwy 75 and Hwy 121. Master, Guest bedroom and study conveniently located downstairs with 2 more bedrooms and a game room upstairs. spacious family room opens up to kitchen with granite counters with a walk in pantry. Separate dining and breakfast area complete with stainless steel appliance and gas cook top. Home features Brand new fence, roof and Air conditioner, water softener and Nest thermostat. In built speakers in family and game room. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms.