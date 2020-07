Amenities

Watch the fireworks from your front yard! Corner lot. Great location. Convenient to all the local shopping and celebration park. 3 bedroom 2 bath PLUS a study. Great flowing floor plan. Split bedrooms from the master. Master has dual sinks, garden tub, and a separate shower, updated light fixtures and faucets. Master has his and her closets. Large backyard with covered patio with no neighbors behind. Walking distance to celebration park!!!