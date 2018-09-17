1602 Woodstream Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace media room

Spacious, Custom Home with Study & Media Rooms and Prime Access to Highway 75, Good location - quick access to Highway 75 and grocery shopping is only half-minute drive to Walmart at Bethany and Angel Parkway intersection or one-minute drive to Kroger at Bethany and Allen Heights intersection. Very close to schools.

Luxurious, Spacious Home with Study Room and Media Room with Dry Bar. Built in 2001, home with wonderful floor plan. Large family room with fireplace is open to the kitchen. Study has French doors. Huge kitchen with breakfast area. Upstairs media room has built-in equipment cabinet and dry bar. Fireplaces in master bedroom and family room. Upgraded landscaping. Nice corner lot.