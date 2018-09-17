All apartments in Allen
1602 Woodstream Lane
1602 Woodstream Lane

1602 Woodstream Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1602 Woodstream Lane, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Spacious, Custom Home with Study & Media Rooms and Prime Access to Highway 75, Good location - quick access to Highway 75 and grocery shopping is only half-minute drive to Walmart at Bethany and Angel Parkway intersection or one-minute drive to Kroger at Bethany and Allen Heights intersection. Very close to schools.
Luxurious, Spacious Home with Study Room and Media Room with Dry Bar. Built in 2001, home with wonderful floor plan. Large family room with fireplace is open to the kitchen. Study has French doors. Huge kitchen with breakfast area. Upstairs media room has built-in equipment cabinet and dry bar. Fireplaces in master bedroom and family room. Upgraded landscaping. Nice corner lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1602 Woodstream Lane have any available units?
1602 Woodstream Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1602 Woodstream Lane have?
Some of 1602 Woodstream Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1602 Woodstream Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1602 Woodstream Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1602 Woodstream Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1602 Woodstream Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1602 Woodstream Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1602 Woodstream Lane offers parking.
Does 1602 Woodstream Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1602 Woodstream Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1602 Woodstream Lane have a pool?
No, 1602 Woodstream Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1602 Woodstream Lane have accessible units?
No, 1602 Woodstream Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1602 Woodstream Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1602 Woodstream Lane has units with dishwashers.

