1587 Bradford Trace Drive

Gorgeous one story across the street from pond and park in lovely Allen neighborhood! Fabulous spacious plan with so many nice features- high ceilings, plantation shutters, granite countertop and more! Lovely large open kitchen with lots of counter top space, great storage, granite counters and gas cooktop. Split plan with master in the back. Study with french doors, formal dining and large family room. Charming landscaped backyard but walk across the street and you will find one of Lost Creek Ranch's most lovely parks with hike and bike trail and pond with fountains. Sorry- no pets, no exceptions. Don't miss this one! POSSIBLE TENANTS NEED TO VIEW WALK THROUGH VIDEO PRIOR TO SCHEDULING AN APPOINTMENT.