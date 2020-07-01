All apartments in Allen
Last updated May 24 2020 at 12:41 AM

1587 Bradford Trace Drive

1587 Bradford Trace Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1587 Bradford Trace Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Lost Creek Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous one story across the street from pond and park in lovely Allen neighborhood! Fabulous spacious plan with so many nice features- high ceilings, plantation shutters, granite countertop and more! Lovely large open kitchen with lots of counter top space, great storage, granite counters and gas cooktop. Split plan with master in the back. Study with french doors, formal dining and large family room. Charming landscaped backyard but walk across the street and you will find one of Lost Creek Ranch's most lovely parks with hike and bike trail and pond with fountains. Sorry- no pets, no exceptions. Don't miss this one! POSSIBLE TENANTS NEED TO VIEW WALK THROUGH VIDEO PRIOR TO SCHEDULING AN APPOINTMENT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1587 Bradford Trace Drive have any available units?
1587 Bradford Trace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1587 Bradford Trace Drive have?
Some of 1587 Bradford Trace Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1587 Bradford Trace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1587 Bradford Trace Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1587 Bradford Trace Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1587 Bradford Trace Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1587 Bradford Trace Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1587 Bradford Trace Drive offers parking.
Does 1587 Bradford Trace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1587 Bradford Trace Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1587 Bradford Trace Drive have a pool?
No, 1587 Bradford Trace Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1587 Bradford Trace Drive have accessible units?
No, 1587 Bradford Trace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1587 Bradford Trace Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1587 Bradford Trace Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

