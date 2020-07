Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground garage

One story across the street from the playground and park in sought after Lost Creek Community.Beautifully handscraped hardwood floors. Gourmet Kitchen overlooking the living area. Silestone countertops. Gas cooktop, 42 inch cabinets. Upgraded whole house lights fixture.Master bedroom separated from two other bedrooms. The second living area could be study.Covered patio overlooking large backyard. Designed landscaping. Very nice. A must see!