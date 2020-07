Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Very nice home with wood laminate flooring in most rooms and carpet in bedrooms. Kitchen has updated tiles and backsplash, open to den. Split bedrooms. Study with French doors. Views of the lakes with fountains. Great neighborhood and walk to the community pool. Close to Excellent shopping entertainment and restaurants.Large backyard. Close to parks and wonderful views.