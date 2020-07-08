1542 Rustic Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning 1-story just a few steps from 97 Acre Celebration Park and Trails. Slate Foyer and laminated flooring accent the large living room with vaulted ceiling. Spacious kitchen with new upgraded granite countertops, breakfast bar, gas cook top. Separate master has walk-in closet, jetted tub, and newly innovated shower. 2 additional bedrooms with updated bath including vessel sinks and new granite top.

Easy access to both highway 75 and tollway 121 and popular Allen Premium Outlet. 5 minutes walking distance to Curtis Middle School.