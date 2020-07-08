All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 1542 Rustic Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
1542 Rustic Trail
Last updated May 21 2020 at 7:49 AM

1542 Rustic Trail

1542 Rustic Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1542 Rustic Trail, Allen, TX 75002
Country Meadow

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning 1-story just a few steps from 97 Acre Celebration Park and Trails. Slate Foyer and laminated flooring accent the large living room with vaulted ceiling. Spacious kitchen with new upgraded granite countertops, breakfast bar, gas cook top. Separate master has walk-in closet, jetted tub, and newly innovated shower. 2 additional bedrooms with updated bath including vessel sinks and new granite top.
Easy access to both highway 75 and tollway 121 and popular Allen Premium Outlet. 5 minutes walking distance to Curtis Middle School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1542 Rustic Trail have any available units?
1542 Rustic Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1542 Rustic Trail have?
Some of 1542 Rustic Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1542 Rustic Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1542 Rustic Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1542 Rustic Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1542 Rustic Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1542 Rustic Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1542 Rustic Trail offers parking.
Does 1542 Rustic Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1542 Rustic Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1542 Rustic Trail have a pool?
No, 1542 Rustic Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1542 Rustic Trail have accessible units?
No, 1542 Rustic Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1542 Rustic Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1542 Rustic Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Find a Sublet
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd
Allen, TX 75013
Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Maple Trail
315 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Benton Pointe
205 Benton Dr
Allen, TX 75013
301 Greenville
301 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Cortland Watters Creek
270 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013
Hidden Creek
300 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary