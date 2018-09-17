1539 Haven Place

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool basketball court

Great house in a great neighborhood! 1605 sq. ft. with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, a separate dining room, a 2-car connected garage with automatic opener, and a large fenced-in back yard. Large master bedroom is separated from other bedrooms and has an extra-large walk-in closet. Kitchen has built-in dishwasher and microwave, a flat-top stove, and an adjoining breakfast area. Large shade trees in front and back yards with a nice fenced-in back yard. Walking distance to Story Elementary School, Curtis Middle School, and a large city park with lakes and ducks, a splash pool for the kids, walking, jogging, bike trails, athletic fields, basketball courts, picnic pavilions, and other facilities.