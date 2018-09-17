All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 1539 Haven Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
1539 Haven Place
Last updated March 29 2019 at 8:33 PM

1539 Haven Place

1539 Haven Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1539 Haven Place, Allen, TX 75002
Greengate

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
garage
Great house in a great neighborhood! 1605 sq. ft. with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, a separate dining room, a 2-car connected garage with automatic opener, and a large fenced-in back yard. Large master bedroom is separated from other bedrooms and has an extra-large walk-in closet. Kitchen has built-in dishwasher and microwave, a flat-top stove, and an adjoining breakfast area. Large shade trees in front and back yards with a nice fenced-in back yard. Walking distance to Story Elementary School, Curtis Middle School, and a large city park with lakes and ducks, a splash pool for the kids, walking, jogging, bike trails, athletic fields, basketball courts, picnic pavilions, and other facilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1539 Haven Place have any available units?
1539 Haven Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1539 Haven Place have?
Some of 1539 Haven Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1539 Haven Place currently offering any rent specials?
1539 Haven Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1539 Haven Place pet-friendly?
No, 1539 Haven Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1539 Haven Place offer parking?
Yes, 1539 Haven Place offers parking.
Does 1539 Haven Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1539 Haven Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1539 Haven Place have a pool?
Yes, 1539 Haven Place has a pool.
Does 1539 Haven Place have accessible units?
No, 1539 Haven Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1539 Haven Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1539 Haven Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd
Allen, TX 75013
Maple Trail
315 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Citron Allen Station
1400 Andrews Parkway
Allen, TX 75002
Trails at Creekside
1300 N Custer Rd
Allen, TX 75071
Settler's Gate
1420 W McDermott Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Benton Pointe
205 Benton Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Wyndsor Court
301 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Hidden Creek
300 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary