1538 Hennessey Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Stunning upgraded Grand home! This home is unique to the community and beautiful architectural details abound including a sweeping staircase with iron balusters, arched doorways & dramatic beamed vaulted ceiling in the living room. Step down into the private study with FP! Hardwoods from entry through living and striking tile in the kitchen, dining and master bath. The chef in the family will appreciate the Commercial Grade Wolf gas range, Sub Zero fridge-freezer and over-sized island with exotic granite. Elegant master suite with FP, granite vanity & seamless shower. Upstairs features a game room with wet-bar and FP, media room, convenient study-den area & spacious bedrooms. Private yard with treed view!