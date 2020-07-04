All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 1538 Hennessey Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
1538 Hennessey Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1538 Hennessey Drive

1538 Hennessey Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1538 Hennessey Drive, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Stunning upgraded Grand home! This home is unique to the community and beautiful architectural details abound including a sweeping staircase with iron balusters, arched doorways & dramatic beamed vaulted ceiling in the living room. Step down into the private study with FP! Hardwoods from entry through living and striking tile in the kitchen, dining and master bath. The chef in the family will appreciate the Commercial Grade Wolf gas range, Sub Zero fridge-freezer and over-sized island with exotic granite. Elegant master suite with FP, granite vanity & seamless shower. Upstairs features a game room with wet-bar and FP, media room, convenient study-den area & spacious bedrooms. Private yard with treed view!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1538 Hennessey Drive have any available units?
1538 Hennessey Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1538 Hennessey Drive have?
Some of 1538 Hennessey Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1538 Hennessey Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1538 Hennessey Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1538 Hennessey Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1538 Hennessey Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1538 Hennessey Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1538 Hennessey Drive offers parking.
Does 1538 Hennessey Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1538 Hennessey Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1538 Hennessey Drive have a pool?
No, 1538 Hennessey Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1538 Hennessey Drive have accessible units?
No, 1538 Hennessey Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1538 Hennessey Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1538 Hennessey Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd
Allen, TX 75013
Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Citron Allen Station
1400 Andrews Parkway
Allen, TX 75002
Trails at Creekside
1300 N Custer Rd
Allen, TX 75071
Settler's Gate
1420 W McDermott Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Benton Pointe
205 Benton Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Wyndsor Court
301 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary