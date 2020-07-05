All apartments in Allen
1536 Charleston Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1536 Charleston Drive

1536 Charleston Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1536 Charleston Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Lost Creek Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful single story home in desirable Lost Creek Ranch subdivision located right across the street from a park! Kitchen with breakfast bar and island. Art~plant niches. Great back yard for play and pets. Easy access to dining and shopping at the Villages of Allen and Fairview. Fridge stays.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1536 Charleston Drive have any available units?
1536 Charleston Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1536 Charleston Drive have?
Some of 1536 Charleston Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1536 Charleston Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1536 Charleston Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1536 Charleston Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1536 Charleston Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1536 Charleston Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1536 Charleston Drive offers parking.
Does 1536 Charleston Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1536 Charleston Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1536 Charleston Drive have a pool?
No, 1536 Charleston Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1536 Charleston Drive have accessible units?
No, 1536 Charleston Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1536 Charleston Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1536 Charleston Drive has units with dishwashers.

