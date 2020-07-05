1536 Charleston Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful single story home in desirable Lost Creek Ranch subdivision located right across the street from a park! Kitchen with breakfast bar and island. Art~plant niches. Great back yard for play and pets. Easy access to dining and shopping at the Villages of Allen and Fairview. Fridge stays.