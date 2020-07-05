All apartments in Allen
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1535 Sandstone Drive

1535 Sandstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1535 Sandstone Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Lost Creek Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Adorable 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Lost Creek Ranch with gorgeous pond views! Hard to find home ON THE PONDS in Lost Creek Ranch.Walk in & be greeted with hardwood floors throughout open areas. Natural stone floors in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Great open concept kitchen and nice spacious living room. The master is privately situated away from all the secondary bedrooms. Bathrooms completely remodeled with granite & marble counter tops. Garage painted from ceiling to floor w additional custom touches. Walking distance from the community pool! Insulated attic helps with electric bill! Fishing in pond is allowed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1535 Sandstone Drive have any available units?
1535 Sandstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1535 Sandstone Drive have?
Some of 1535 Sandstone Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1535 Sandstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1535 Sandstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1535 Sandstone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1535 Sandstone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1535 Sandstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1535 Sandstone Drive offers parking.
Does 1535 Sandstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1535 Sandstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1535 Sandstone Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1535 Sandstone Drive has a pool.
Does 1535 Sandstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 1535 Sandstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1535 Sandstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1535 Sandstone Drive has units with dishwashers.

