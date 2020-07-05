1535 Sandstone Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool garage

Adorable 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Lost Creek Ranch with gorgeous pond views! Hard to find home ON THE PONDS in Lost Creek Ranch.Walk in & be greeted with hardwood floors throughout open areas. Natural stone floors in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Great open concept kitchen and nice spacious living room. The master is privately situated away from all the secondary bedrooms. Bathrooms completely remodeled with granite & marble counter tops. Garage painted from ceiling to floor w additional custom touches. Walking distance from the community pool! Insulated attic helps with electric bill! Fishing in pond is allowed!