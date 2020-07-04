All apartments in Allen
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:15 PM

1533 Jamison Drive

1533 Jamison Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1533 Jamison Dr, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Barely lived in N facing gorgeous home on corner lot with community pool, wooded trails & fantastic schools!Spacious foyer entrance makes a grand entrance to this home.Home boasts of hand scrapped wood floor,staircase with wrought iron railing, thick crown moulding and much more.Spacious gourmet kitchen has granite slab tops, custom cabinetry with pots & pans drawers, gas cooktop & tumbled travertine marble backsplash. Master Bath has limestone vanities & mosaic travertine shower and has a bonus exercise rm off MB. Media rm outfitted with sconce lighting & surround sound wiring & wet bar in gamerm. Board on board fence raised to 12 ft.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1533 Jamison Drive have any available units?
1533 Jamison Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1533 Jamison Drive have?
Some of 1533 Jamison Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1533 Jamison Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1533 Jamison Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1533 Jamison Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1533 Jamison Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1533 Jamison Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1533 Jamison Drive offers parking.
Does 1533 Jamison Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1533 Jamison Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1533 Jamison Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1533 Jamison Drive has a pool.
Does 1533 Jamison Drive have accessible units?
No, 1533 Jamison Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1533 Jamison Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1533 Jamison Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

