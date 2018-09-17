All apartments in Allen
Location

1520 Rustic Trail, Allen, TX 75002
Country Meadow

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This home has an application accepted as of Apr 30 2020 and no longer available. Thank you for your interest. Beautiful 4 bdrm, 2.5 baths in well established & desirable Allen! Master is down and 3 bedrooms up. Two bedrooms have walk in closets. Boasting formal dining room, 2 living areas & a study that could be another bedrm! Kitchen opens to large living area with view of backyard & pool! Loft area great for kids playing area, media game rm. Huge backyard with, 10' deep pool with diving rock, water feature & tanning area. Vinyl fence. Currently occupied with tenant. Call to arrange virtual tour via video call. Pool maintenance is tenants cost.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1520 Rustic Trail have any available units?
1520 Rustic Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1520 Rustic Trail have?
Some of 1520 Rustic Trail's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1520 Rustic Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1520 Rustic Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1520 Rustic Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1520 Rustic Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1520 Rustic Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1520 Rustic Trail offers parking.
Does 1520 Rustic Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1520 Rustic Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1520 Rustic Trail have a pool?
Yes, 1520 Rustic Trail has a pool.
Does 1520 Rustic Trail have accessible units?
No, 1520 Rustic Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1520 Rustic Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 1520 Rustic Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

