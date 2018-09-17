1520 Rustic Trail

Amenities
This home has an application accepted as of Apr 30 2020 and no longer available. Thank you for your interest. Beautiful 4 bdrm, 2.5 baths in well established & desirable Allen! Master is down and 3 bedrooms up. Two bedrooms have walk in closets. Boasting formal dining room, 2 living areas & a study that could be another bedrm! Kitchen opens to large living area with view of backyard & pool! Loft area great for kids playing area, media game rm. Huge backyard with, 10' deep pool with diving rock, water feature & tanning area. Vinyl fence. Currently occupied with tenant. Call to arrange virtual tour via video call. Pool maintenance is tenants cost.