1520 Rustic Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

This home has an application accepted as of Apr 30 2020 and no longer available. Thank you for your interest. Beautiful 4 bdrm, 2.5 baths in well established & desirable Allen! Master is down and 3 bedrooms up. Two bedrooms have walk in closets. Boasting formal dining room, 2 living areas & a study that could be another bedrm! Kitchen opens to large living area with view of backyard & pool! Loft area great for kids playing area, media game rm. Huge backyard with, 10' deep pool with diving rock, water feature & tanning area. Vinyl fence. Currently occupied with tenant. Call to arrange virtual tour via video call. Pool maintenance is tenants cost.