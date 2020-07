Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Stunning one story home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths plus one study perfect for home workers. House is located in the Morningside Subdivision. Upgraded ceramic title entry study, formal dining to family room and kitchen. Master bedroom split with other bedrooms. Updated master bathroom with frameless shower. Updated light fixtures. SS kitchen appliances. Community pool and walking distance to Celebration Park. This is a clean and move in ready house.