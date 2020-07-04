1516 Greenbriar Drive

Amenities

Wonderful home located in the much sought after Suncreek community which offers a community swimming pool, playground, just a short walk to Suncreek Park with its creek, natural trails and playground in Plano ISD. This home features a open bright floor plan with 3 bedrooms plus a study which could be a 4 bedroom, formal living and dining room, large kitchen with eating area, center island which is open to the family room. Up stairs is a huge master bedroom, plus 2 other bedrooms and games room. Carpet and paint were replaced a year ago. Large fully fenced private rear yard and a large patio.