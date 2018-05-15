1515 Evanvale Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities game room pool garage media room

Gorgeous home with a ton of upgrades! Fantastic neighborhood! New neutral paint. Allergen free with all hand-scraped hardwood floors (except media), granite counter tops, huge game room, loaded media room, 2 stair cases, 3 car garage, marble and granite floors. Upgraded shower. Video surveillance and outdoor landscape and security lighting. Neighborhood pool, wooded trails and fantastic schools! No. 1 elementary school in North Texas. Carpet in media room will be replaced before move in.