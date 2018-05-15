All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 1515 Evanvale Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
1515 Evanvale Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1515 Evanvale Drive

1515 Evandale Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1515 Evandale Drive, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
pool
garage
media room
Gorgeous home with a ton of upgrades! Fantastic neighborhood! New neutral paint. Allergen free with all hand-scraped hardwood floors (except media), granite counter tops, huge game room, loaded media room, 2 stair cases, 3 car garage, marble and granite floors. Upgraded shower. Video surveillance and outdoor landscape and security lighting. Neighborhood pool, wooded trails and fantastic schools! No. 1 elementary school in North Texas. Carpet in media room will be replaced before move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1515 Evanvale Drive have any available units?
1515 Evanvale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1515 Evanvale Drive have?
Some of 1515 Evanvale Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1515 Evanvale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1515 Evanvale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 Evanvale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1515 Evanvale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1515 Evanvale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1515 Evanvale Drive offers parking.
Does 1515 Evanvale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1515 Evanvale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 Evanvale Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1515 Evanvale Drive has a pool.
Does 1515 Evanvale Drive have accessible units?
No, 1515 Evanvale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 Evanvale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1515 Evanvale Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd
Allen, TX 75013
Lofts at Watters Creek
935 Garden Park Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Citron Allen Station
1400 Andrews Parkway
Allen, TX 75002
Twin Creeks Crossing
1090 W Exchange Pkwy
Allen, TX 75013
Trails at Creekside
1300 N Custer Rd
Allen, TX 75071
Benton Pointe
205 Benton Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Hidden Creek
300 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary