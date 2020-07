Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking pool garage

YOU WILL LOVE SHOWING THIS CLEAN HOME! Kitchen opens to Living Area, high ceiling, ceiling fans, carpet and tiled floors. Master Bath has separate shower and garden tub, two sinks. Built-In desk area. Lg. fenced yard, neighborhood amenities: Hike & Bike Trails, Community Pool two blocks away, lakes, another park less than one block. Recent updates include new blinds, new flooring in one bedroom and new bedroom doors.