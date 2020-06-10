1511 Appalachian Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub internet access

Welcome Home! Your home search is over! Your new home has recently been updated throughout. Fresh Interior Exterior Paint, New Kitchen Cabinets, Quartz Counter Tops and New Stainless Steel Appliances. Home Features a Master Spa feel for much needed relaxation. Including; Shower Panel with LED lighting, Jets and Rain Shower, New Vanity with Marbled counter tops and upgraded light fixtures. New Floors throughout. Beautiful designer tile flooring. LED Lighting & Wifi Thermostat for energy savings. Huge Backyard perfect for entertaining. Don't wait, will not last long. Listing Agent has vested interest in property.