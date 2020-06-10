All apartments in Allen
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:20 PM

1511 Appalachian Drive

1511 Appalachian Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1511 Appalachian Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Parkside

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
internet access
Welcome Home! Your home search is over! Your new home has recently been updated throughout. Fresh Interior Exterior Paint, New Kitchen Cabinets, Quartz Counter Tops and New Stainless Steel Appliances. Home Features a Master Spa feel for much needed relaxation. Including; Shower Panel with LED lighting, Jets and Rain Shower, New Vanity with Marbled counter tops and upgraded light fixtures. New Floors throughout. Beautiful designer tile flooring. LED Lighting & Wifi Thermostat for energy savings. Huge Backyard perfect for entertaining. Don't wait, will not last long. Listing Agent has vested interest in property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1511 Appalachian Drive have any available units?
1511 Appalachian Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1511 Appalachian Drive have?
Some of 1511 Appalachian Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1511 Appalachian Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1511 Appalachian Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1511 Appalachian Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1511 Appalachian Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1511 Appalachian Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1511 Appalachian Drive offers parking.
Does 1511 Appalachian Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1511 Appalachian Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1511 Appalachian Drive have a pool?
No, 1511 Appalachian Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1511 Appalachian Drive have accessible units?
No, 1511 Appalachian Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1511 Appalachian Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1511 Appalachian Drive has units with dishwashers.

