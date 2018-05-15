Beautiful home with plenty of space for all. Master Suite with Den and one bedroom down. Wet bar in your game room, media room for the home theatre and 3 bedrooms up stairs. Kitchen is a chefs dream. Pergola and plenty of yard space.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1510 Evanvale Drive have any available units?
1510 Evanvale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1510 Evanvale Drive have?
Some of 1510 Evanvale Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1510 Evanvale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1510 Evanvale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.