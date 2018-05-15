All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 1510 Evanvale Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
1510 Evanvale Drive
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:34 AM

1510 Evanvale Drive

1510 Evandale Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1510 Evandale Drive, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
game room
media room
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
game room
media room
Beautiful home with plenty of space for all. Master Suite with Den and one bedroom down. Wet bar in your game room, media room for the home theatre and 3 bedrooms up stairs. Kitchen is a chefs dream. Pergola and plenty of yard space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1510 Evanvale Drive have any available units?
1510 Evanvale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1510 Evanvale Drive have?
Some of 1510 Evanvale Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1510 Evanvale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1510 Evanvale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 Evanvale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1510 Evanvale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1510 Evanvale Drive offer parking?
No, 1510 Evanvale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1510 Evanvale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1510 Evanvale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 Evanvale Drive have a pool?
No, 1510 Evanvale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1510 Evanvale Drive have accessible units?
No, 1510 Evanvale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 Evanvale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1510 Evanvale Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd
Allen, TX 75013
Lofts at Watters Creek
935 Garden Park Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Maple Trail
315 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Twin Creeks Crossing
1090 W Exchange Pkwy
Allen, TX 75013
Trails at Creekside
1300 N Custer Rd
Allen, TX 75071
Settler's Gate
1420 W McDermott Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Wyndsor Court
301 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary