Allen, TX
1507 High Country Lane
Last updated February 17 2020 at 6:24 PM

1507 High Country Lane

1507 High Country Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1507 High Country Lane, Allen, TX 75002
Parkside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Bright, sunny home with a great floor plan. This home features a beautiful family room in the center of the home, master bedroom at the back of the home, and two bedrooms in the front. Formal living room off of the entry can be used as office/study. Sunlight floods the formal dinning room that has pretty chair railing. The kitchen has unique dark counter tops, deep dark matching sink. Gas cook top, island with storage and power, walk in pantry. Space for in kitchen dinning. Large master easily holds king size bed, nightstands and dressers. Master bath includes two sinks, separate tub and shower, generous master closet. Large brick fireplace with mantel and hearth. The carpet was replaced in 2017. Utility room off of the kitchen. Washer & Dryer and Refrigerator included in lease amount. Big backyard with patio. Board on board fence replaced in 2017. Community pool and park are one street over. Credit score of 600 or better, positive rental history, security deposit $1,750. Tenants to obtain and maintain liability / renters insurance during the term of the lease. See this home on your schedule with our self showing feature. Contact property manager for details. Zillow applications not accepted. Use PMI's online application link below. App fee is $50.00 per person over 18 years old. Find it here: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/pmirealestatesolutions_pminc_template/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1247248396

All utilities, Lawn, Heating/Air air filters, renters liability insurance, home warranty service fee. Pet fee.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1507 High Country Lane have any available units?
1507 High Country Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1507 High Country Lane have?
Some of 1507 High Country Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1507 High Country Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1507 High Country Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1507 High Country Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1507 High Country Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1507 High Country Lane offer parking?
No, 1507 High Country Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1507 High Country Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1507 High Country Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1507 High Country Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1507 High Country Lane has a pool.
Does 1507 High Country Lane have accessible units?
No, 1507 High Country Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1507 High Country Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1507 High Country Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

