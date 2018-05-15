1507 High Country Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Bright, sunny home with a great floor plan. This home features a beautiful family room in the center of the home, master bedroom at the back of the home, and two bedrooms in the front. Formal living room off of the entry can be used as office/study. Sunlight floods the formal dinning room that has pretty chair railing. The kitchen has unique dark counter tops, deep dark matching sink. Gas cook top, island with storage and power, walk in pantry. Space for in kitchen dinning. Large master easily holds king size bed, nightstands and dressers. Master bath includes two sinks, separate tub and shower, generous master closet. Large brick fireplace with mantel and hearth. The carpet was replaced in 2017. Utility room off of the kitchen. Washer & Dryer and Refrigerator included in lease amount. Big backyard with patio. Board on board fence replaced in 2017. Community pool and park are one street over. Credit score of 600 or better, positive rental history, security deposit $1,750. Tenants to obtain and maintain liability / renters insurance during the term of the lease. See this home on your schedule with our self showing feature. Contact property manager for details. Zillow applications not accepted. Use PMI's online application link below. App fee is $50.00 per person over 18 years old. Find it here: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/pmirealestatesolutions_pminc_template/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1247248396



All utilities, Lawn, Heating/Air air filters, renters liability insurance, home warranty service fee. Pet fee.

