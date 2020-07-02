1506 Hennessey Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool hot tub media room

Outstanding executive house is featuring beautiful open layout concept, once entering this impressive welcoming foyer & noticing the vaulted ceilings & the ample space of the formals living & dining areas. All flows to the spacious family room & the stunning gourmet kitchen with oversized island, gas cooktop, stainless steel appliances all face the fantastic resort-style oasis pool & attached spa, gorgeous sitting area with stone fireplace & welcoming outdoor kitchen. Dual wrought iron stairs lead to the 2nd. Floor featuring an extra master, media room, wet bar, additional den for exercise room & living room with fireplace. One of a kind property ready to share the Love of the city of Allen, top-rated ISD. WOW!