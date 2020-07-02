All apartments in Allen
Last updated November 20 2019 at 5:40 AM

1506 Hennessey Drive

1506 Hennessey Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1506 Hennessey Drive, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
media room
Outstanding executive house is featuring beautiful open layout concept, once entering this impressive welcoming foyer & noticing the vaulted ceilings & the ample space of the formals living & dining areas. All flows to the spacious family room & the stunning gourmet kitchen with oversized island, gas cooktop, stainless steel appliances all face the fantastic resort-style oasis pool & attached spa, gorgeous sitting area with stone fireplace & welcoming outdoor kitchen. Dual wrought iron stairs lead to the 2nd. Floor featuring an extra master, media room, wet bar, additional den for exercise room & living room with fireplace. One of a kind property ready to share the Love of the city of Allen, top-rated ISD. WOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1506 Hennessey Drive have any available units?
1506 Hennessey Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1506 Hennessey Drive have?
Some of 1506 Hennessey Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1506 Hennessey Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1506 Hennessey Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1506 Hennessey Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1506 Hennessey Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1506 Hennessey Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1506 Hennessey Drive offers parking.
Does 1506 Hennessey Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1506 Hennessey Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1506 Hennessey Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1506 Hennessey Drive has a pool.
Does 1506 Hennessey Drive have accessible units?
No, 1506 Hennessey Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1506 Hennessey Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1506 Hennessey Drive has units with dishwashers.

