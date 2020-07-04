1503 Terlingua Court

Gorgeous open floor plan home in highly sought after neighborhood in west Allen. The house is way below market price for a Quick move in. Its spacious and tastefully renovated thorughout. Hurry before this one is gone!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
