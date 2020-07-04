All apartments in Allen
1503 Terlingua Court

Location

1503 Terlingua Court, Allen, TX 75013
Twin Creeks

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous open floor plan home in highly sought after neighborhood in west Allen. The house is way below market price for a Quick move in. Its spacious and tastefully renovated thorughout. Hurry before this one is gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1503 Terlingua Court have any available units?
1503 Terlingua Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1503 Terlingua Court have?
Some of 1503 Terlingua Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1503 Terlingua Court currently offering any rent specials?
1503 Terlingua Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1503 Terlingua Court pet-friendly?
No, 1503 Terlingua Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1503 Terlingua Court offer parking?
Yes, 1503 Terlingua Court offers parking.
Does 1503 Terlingua Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1503 Terlingua Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1503 Terlingua Court have a pool?
No, 1503 Terlingua Court does not have a pool.
Does 1503 Terlingua Court have accessible units?
No, 1503 Terlingua Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1503 Terlingua Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1503 Terlingua Court has units with dishwashers.

