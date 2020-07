Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wonderfully flexible floor plan. Additional room could be used as a 4th bedroom, game room, office, man cave, or so many other possibilities. Carpet in bedrooms, laminate and tile adorn the rest of the home. Solid surface counters in the kitchen. Master bath boasts a separate tub and shower. And unlike many in the neighborhood the laundry room is inside. Yay! Pets are on a case by case basis. No smokers!