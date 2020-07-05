1440 Rivercrest Boulevard

Amenities

Fresh paint. New floors with thick laminate, tile, 5-inch baseboard. No carpet. Charming one story home just next to Curtis middle school. Minutes from renowned Celebration Park, restaurants, shopping and easy access to Hwy 75. Three bedroom, 2 bath home with wonderful open floor plan, great for entertaining. Two sided gas log fireplace opens to both living areas. Eat in kitchen has center island and opens to the family room. Backyard has paver patio, huge shade tree and board on board fence.