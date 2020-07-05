All apartments in Allen
Allen, TX
1440 Rivercrest Boulevard
1440 Rivercrest Boulevard

1440 Rivercrest Boulevard · No Longer Available
Allen
Apartments with Gym
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments under $1,200
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

1440 Rivercrest Boulevard, Allen, TX 75002
Country Meadow

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Fresh paint. New floors with thick laminate, tile, 5-inch baseboard. No carpet. Charming one story home just next to Curtis middle school. Minutes from renowned Celebration Park, restaurants, shopping and easy access to Hwy 75. Three bedroom, 2 bath home with wonderful open floor plan, great for entertaining. Two sided gas log fireplace opens to both living areas. Eat in kitchen has center island and opens to the family room. Backyard has paver patio, huge shade tree and board on board fence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1440 Rivercrest Boulevard have any available units?
1440 Rivercrest Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1440 Rivercrest Boulevard have?
Some of 1440 Rivercrest Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1440 Rivercrest Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1440 Rivercrest Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1440 Rivercrest Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1440 Rivercrest Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1440 Rivercrest Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1440 Rivercrest Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1440 Rivercrest Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1440 Rivercrest Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1440 Rivercrest Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1440 Rivercrest Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1440 Rivercrest Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1440 Rivercrest Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1440 Rivercrest Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1440 Rivercrest Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

