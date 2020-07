Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Stunning one story home in Allen! Very comfortable open floor plan with a spacious living room that boasts a brick fireplace, great flow to the dining room and kitchen. 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 baths and a 2 car garage! The master suite has a large bathroom with over sized walk in closet and a large double vanity. Owner will cover all HOA fees and lawn Maintenance during the term of the lease. Pet Friendly! Home has great location that is close to 121, Exchange and Alma.