Allen, TX
1439 Pine Bluff Drive
Last updated February 14 2020 at 5:59 AM

1439 Pine Bluff Drive

1439 Pine Bluff Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1439 Pine Bluff Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Parkside

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing One-Story 3 bed and 2 bath home located in sought-after Allen ISD. Family friendly located minutes from Highway 75, shopping and entertainment, parks and walking trail. Freshly painted walls and gorgeous laminated wood floors welcome you into an open floor plan. Living room with gas fireplace and is adjacent to a bright kitchen with a gas cooktop, breakfast bar and walk-in pantry, formal dining with tray ceiling and large windows. Master suite has a walk-in closet, garden tub, dual sinks and walk-in shower. Secondary bedrooms are on the other side of the house from master bedroom. Large backyard with privacy fence. A MUST SEE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1439 Pine Bluff Drive have any available units?
1439 Pine Bluff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1439 Pine Bluff Drive have?
Some of 1439 Pine Bluff Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1439 Pine Bluff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1439 Pine Bluff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1439 Pine Bluff Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1439 Pine Bluff Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1439 Pine Bluff Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1439 Pine Bluff Drive offers parking.
Does 1439 Pine Bluff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1439 Pine Bluff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1439 Pine Bluff Drive have a pool?
No, 1439 Pine Bluff Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1439 Pine Bluff Drive have accessible units?
No, 1439 Pine Bluff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1439 Pine Bluff Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1439 Pine Bluff Drive has units with dishwashers.

