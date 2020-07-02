1439 Pine Bluff Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing One-Story 3 bed and 2 bath home located in sought-after Allen ISD. Family friendly located minutes from Highway 75, shopping and entertainment, parks and walking trail. Freshly painted walls and gorgeous laminated wood floors welcome you into an open floor plan. Living room with gas fireplace and is adjacent to a bright kitchen with a gas cooktop, breakfast bar and walk-in pantry, formal dining with tray ceiling and large windows. Master suite has a walk-in closet, garden tub, dual sinks and walk-in shower. Secondary bedrooms are on the other side of the house from master bedroom. Large backyard with privacy fence. A MUST SEE!!