1428 Tudor Drive
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:21 AM

1428 Tudor Drive

1428 Tudor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1428 Tudor Drive, Allen, TX 75013
Glendover Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Plus study! in highly sought-after community in West Allen! Spacious master bedroom with large walk in closet. Living area is spacious with full view of the beautiful large backyard! Beautiful Wood Floors throughout the home with the exception of the bedrooms. Walking distance to elementary school.
Minutes to twin creek golf course, Allen outlet mall, legacy west, 121 and 75. Abundant local shopping, restaurant and entertainment. New carpet installed for all bedrooms last year. Available Aug 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1428 Tudor Drive have any available units?
1428 Tudor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1428 Tudor Drive have?
Some of 1428 Tudor Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1428 Tudor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1428 Tudor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1428 Tudor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1428 Tudor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1428 Tudor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1428 Tudor Drive offers parking.
Does 1428 Tudor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1428 Tudor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1428 Tudor Drive have a pool?
No, 1428 Tudor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1428 Tudor Drive have accessible units?
No, 1428 Tudor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1428 Tudor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1428 Tudor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

