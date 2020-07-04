1428 Tudor Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Plus study! in highly sought-after community in West Allen! Spacious master bedroom with large walk in closet. Living area is spacious with full view of the beautiful large backyard! Beautiful Wood Floors throughout the home with the exception of the bedrooms. Walking distance to elementary school.

Minutes to twin creek golf course, Allen outlet mall, legacy west, 121 and 75. Abundant local shopping, restaurant and entertainment. New carpet installed for all bedrooms last year. Available Aug 1.