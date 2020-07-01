1426 Suzanne Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious 3 bed plus study or 4th bedroom, 2 bathroom, single story home with lots of upgrades. Disregard carpet in the pictures because it's been replaced with laminate flooring. Formal dining, open kitchen with skylight, and a generous breakfast area. Formal family living with fireplace. Large master suite features dual sinks, garden tub, and separate shower. Tons of storage space in the closets, attic, and the additional storage shed in the backyard. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Can provide a wardrobe for study if used as a 4th bedroom.