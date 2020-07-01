All apartments in Allen
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:02 AM

1426 Suzanne Drive

1426 Suzanne Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1426 Suzanne Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Bethany Ridge Estates

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bed plus study or 4th bedroom, 2 bathroom, single story home with lots of upgrades. Disregard carpet in the pictures because it's been replaced with laminate flooring. Formal dining, open kitchen with skylight, and a generous breakfast area. Formal family living with fireplace. Large master suite features dual sinks, garden tub, and separate shower. Tons of storage space in the closets, attic, and the additional storage shed in the backyard. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Can provide a wardrobe for study if used as a 4th bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1426 Suzanne Drive have any available units?
1426 Suzanne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1426 Suzanne Drive have?
Some of 1426 Suzanne Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1426 Suzanne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1426 Suzanne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1426 Suzanne Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1426 Suzanne Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1426 Suzanne Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1426 Suzanne Drive offers parking.
Does 1426 Suzanne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1426 Suzanne Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1426 Suzanne Drive have a pool?
No, 1426 Suzanne Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1426 Suzanne Drive have accessible units?
No, 1426 Suzanne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1426 Suzanne Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1426 Suzanne Drive has units with dishwashers.

