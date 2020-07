Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Swim your summer away and enjoy the pleasant evenings on your oversized covered Patio overlooking the pool. Granite countertops in sizeable kitchen with amble cabinet and storage space. Split master with walk-in closet and shower bath. 3-2-2 home with ceiling fans in all bedrooms, tiled kitchen and bath floors. Great views of pool from main living areas. Refrigerator supplied. Seller provides weekly pool care. Check out the photos of the property!