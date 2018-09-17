1417 Shetland Drive

Amenities
In Kerr elementary school community, Wonderful one story home with beautiful floor plan, Split brd, Huge&Bright Family RM with 13 ft High Ceilings with build in surrounding sound. Large master bedroom. Laminate wood . C-tile in Entry and all baths. Nice large Lights with big breakfast area. Smooth cook-top and elegant wall paper. great landscaping with lights. & new fence. Community Pool, pond, playground and elementary school in the community with 5 minutes walking distance. Ready for move-in now.