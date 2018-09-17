All apartments in Allen
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1417 Shetland Drive

1417 Shetland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1417 Shetland Drive, Allen, TX 75013
Glendover Park

Amenities

garage
pool
playground
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
In Kerr elementary school community, Wonderful one story home with beautiful floor plan, Split brd, Huge&Bright Family RM with 13 ft High Ceilings with build in surrounding sound. Large master bedroom. Laminate wood . C-tile in Entry and all baths. Nice large Lights with big breakfast area. Smooth cook-top and elegant wall paper. great landscaping with lights. & new fence. Community Pool, pond, playground and elementary school in the community with 5 minutes walking distance. Ready for move-in now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1417 Shetland Drive have any available units?
1417 Shetland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1417 Shetland Drive have?
Some of 1417 Shetland Drive's amenities include garage, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1417 Shetland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1417 Shetland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1417 Shetland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1417 Shetland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1417 Shetland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1417 Shetland Drive offers parking.
Does 1417 Shetland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1417 Shetland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1417 Shetland Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1417 Shetland Drive has a pool.
Does 1417 Shetland Drive have accessible units?
No, 1417 Shetland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1417 Shetland Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1417 Shetland Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

