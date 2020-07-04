All apartments in Allen
1416 Mckenzie Drive

1416 Mckenzie Court · No Longer Available
Location

1416 Mckenzie Court, Allen, TX 75013
Glendover Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Nice light and bright 5 bedrooms, 3 full bath, 3 dining, 2 living, Game room, Gas starter FP, 2 car garage, huge back yard for an EXECUTIVE LIVING. New wood floor, Guset bedroom down, Master+3 more and a huge gameroom upstairs. Nice Foyre at the entrance, FL on the left and Guset room on the right. Full bath in hall and from theer easy entrance to the Utility room and then on to the garage.

Open Kitchen has a new 5 burner cooking range, gas oven and builtin Micro., vent system, Certile Back splash. SS double oven. Excellent location, Community pool 2 blocks away. Schools 3 blocks away. Hwy 121 2 minutes drive.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

