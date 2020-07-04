1416 Mckenzie Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Nice light and bright 5 bedrooms, 3 full bath, 3 dining, 2 living, Game room, Gas starter FP, 2 car garage, huge back yard for an EXECUTIVE LIVING. New wood floor, Guset bedroom down, Master+3 more and a huge gameroom upstairs. Nice Foyre at the entrance, FL on the left and Guset room on the right. Full bath in hall and from theer easy entrance to the Utility room and then on to the garage.



Open Kitchen has a new 5 burner cooking range, gas oven and builtin Micro., vent system, Certile Back splash. SS double oven. Excellent location, Community pool 2 blocks away. Schools 3 blocks away. Hwy 121 2 minutes drive.