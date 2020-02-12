All apartments in Allen
1415 Constellation Drive
Last updated November 1 2019 at 1:56 AM

1415 Constellation Drive

1415 Constellation Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1415 Constellation Drive, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful 4 bedrooms 3 baths Two story Home in Beacon Hill neighborhood in West Allen. Great location, easy assess to HWY 121 & 75, close to Allen shopping & Dinning. Walk distance to Green Elementary, Playground, Trail, Community Pool and City's Park. Excellent floor plan, Master and one bedroom Down, Two bedrooms and huge Game room in upstarts, the grand entrance opens to formal Living and Dinning, Bay windows in breakfast room and Family room view back yard. Many upgraded: Fresh paint neutral color, Spacious kitchen with Granite Island , Gas cook top, Back-Splash, laminate flooring. Master Bath have separate shower and Tub, Dual sinks with vanity. Light and Bright.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

