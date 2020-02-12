1415 Constellation Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage

Beautiful 4 bedrooms 3 baths Two story Home in Beacon Hill neighborhood in West Allen. Great location, easy assess to HWY 121 & 75, close to Allen shopping & Dinning. Walk distance to Green Elementary, Playground, Trail, Community Pool and City's Park. Excellent floor plan, Master and one bedroom Down, Two bedrooms and huge Game room in upstarts, the grand entrance opens to formal Living and Dinning, Bay windows in breakfast room and Family room view back yard. Many upgraded: Fresh paint neutral color, Spacious kitchen with Granite Island , Gas cook top, Back-Splash, laminate flooring. Master Bath have separate shower and Tub, Dual sinks with vanity. Light and Bright.