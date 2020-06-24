All apartments in Allen
Last updated February 25 2020 at 9:35 PM

1414 Country Lane

1414 Country Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1414 Country Lane, Allen, TX 75002
Country Meadow

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN WITH NO CREDIT CHECK!!! Come see this great 4 bed 2 bath home in Allen! Right across from a park! Rich laminate wood flooring throughout the main living area and kitchen create a warm and inviting environment. Large master bedroom with raised ceilings with an equally impressive master bath with garden tub, dual sinks, and step in shower attached. Updated eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, fresh white cabinets, tile backsplash, and granite counters. Enjoy the nice weather under the pergola over the back porch! Property will not last long! MOVE IN TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1414 Country Lane have any available units?
1414 Country Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1414 Country Lane have?
Some of 1414 Country Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1414 Country Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1414 Country Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1414 Country Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1414 Country Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1414 Country Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1414 Country Lane offers parking.
Does 1414 Country Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1414 Country Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1414 Country Lane have a pool?
No, 1414 Country Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1414 Country Lane have accessible units?
No, 1414 Country Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1414 Country Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1414 Country Lane has units with dishwashers.

