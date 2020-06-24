1414 Country Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN WITH NO CREDIT CHECK!!! Come see this great 4 bed 2 bath home in Allen! Right across from a park! Rich laminate wood flooring throughout the main living area and kitchen create a warm and inviting environment. Large master bedroom with raised ceilings with an equally impressive master bath with garden tub, dual sinks, and step in shower attached. Updated eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, fresh white cabinets, tile backsplash, and granite counters. Enjoy the nice weather under the pergola over the back porch! Property will not last long! MOVE IN TODAY!