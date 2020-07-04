All apartments in Allen
Last updated April 13 2019 at 9:58 PM

1411 Kingsley Drive

1411 Kingsley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1411 Kingsley Drive, Allen, TX 75013
Glendover Park

Amenities

walk in closets
pool
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Stunning one story home in a highly sought after Glendover Park in Allen! Community offers Kids Splash pool, Family Pool, Stocked pond, Walking Trails and Parks! Highly desirable and top rated Allen ISD with onsite Elem school and STEM building almost done just a short distance away. Very comfortable open floor plan with a spacious living room that boasts a brick gas starter wood burning fireplace, surround sound and great flow to the dining room and kitchen. 3 spacious bedrooms, large kitchen with island, 2 baths and a 2 car! The spacious master suite has a large bathroom and a jetted garden tub and separate shower, walk in closet and a large double vanity. The home is move in ready and an absolute must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1411 Kingsley Drive have any available units?
1411 Kingsley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1411 Kingsley Drive have?
Some of 1411 Kingsley Drive's amenities include walk in closets, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1411 Kingsley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1411 Kingsley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1411 Kingsley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1411 Kingsley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1411 Kingsley Drive offer parking?
No, 1411 Kingsley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1411 Kingsley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1411 Kingsley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1411 Kingsley Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1411 Kingsley Drive has a pool.
Does 1411 Kingsley Drive have accessible units?
No, 1411 Kingsley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1411 Kingsley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1411 Kingsley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

