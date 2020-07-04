1411 Kingsley Drive

Amenities

Stunning one story home in a highly sought after Glendover Park in Allen! Community offers Kids Splash pool, Family Pool, Stocked pond, Walking Trails and Parks! Highly desirable and top rated Allen ISD with onsite Elem school and STEM building almost done just a short distance away. Very comfortable open floor plan with a spacious living room that boasts a brick gas starter wood burning fireplace, surround sound and great flow to the dining room and kitchen. 3 spacious bedrooms, large kitchen with island, 2 baths and a 2 car! The spacious master suite has a large bathroom and a jetted garden tub and separate shower, walk in closet and a large double vanity. The home is move in ready and an absolute must see.